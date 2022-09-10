PALMYRA, Mo. -- Both Hannibal High School teams came away with team wins in the Palmyra Invitational at Flower City Park on Saturday morning.
On the girls side, Hannibal won with a team score of 43. Kirksville was second at 57, Clark County was third at 71, Monroe City was fourth at 71 and Mark Twain was fifth at 93. Clark County beat out Monroe City on a tiebreaker.
Hannibal junior Jocelyn Dorsey won the girls race with a time of 22:13.37.
The other Hannibal runners included Ava Bonvillian place 11th, Piper Berhorst place 13th, Jordan Puterbaugh place 15th and Matilynn Harvey place 18th.
Palmyra had a pair of runners place in the top-four, with Aly Noland placing second at 22:47.87 and Maiya Reese place fourth at 23:27.81.
Monroe City had two runners in the top-10, with Ella Hays placing sixth at 24:10.65 and Meghan Hays placing seventh at 24:29.59.
Mark Twain senior Matera Ellis was her team's top finisher, placing 12th at 25:38.76.
On the boys side, Hannibal won with a team score of 22. Marion County was second at 71, Kirksville was third at 86, Mark Twain was fourth at 94, Palmyra was fifth at 105 and Highland was sixth at 131.
Hannibal senior Cameron Nichols won the boys race with a time of 18:03.92.
Hannibal had three other runners finish in the top-10, with David Munger placing third at 18:39.00, Eli Hess place fourth at 18:56.00 and Jonas Thompson place 10th at 20:18.83.
Mark Twain sophomore Sam Northcutt placed fifth at 18:59.06. Brandon Black placed 16th at 20:52.84.
Marion County sophomore Levi Wright placed seventh at 19:22.99. Porter Britt placed 14th at 20:37.35.
Monroe City had Jackson Wheeler place 12th at 20:22.54 and Alston Richardson place 13th at 20:30.18.
Palmyra senior Connor Bross placed 15th at 20:42.74.
Monroe City won the girls middle school race. Schuyler County was second, Palmyra was third, Bowling Green was fourth, Hannibal was fifth, Marion County was sixth and Mark Twain was seventh.
Monroe City's Emily Spalding won the girls middle school race, with Marion County's Ella Dougherty placing second and Monroe City's Anna Russell placing third.
Schuyler County won the boys middle school race. Hannibal was second, Monroe City was third, Hannibal Area Home Educators was fourth and Palmyra was fifth.
Hannibal's Zach Locke won the race, with Schuyler County's Tyson Droste placing second, South Shelby's Beau Mason placing third, Monroe City's Brady McNeill placing fourth and Hannibal's Colin Coniglio placing fifth.
