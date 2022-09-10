XC.jpg

Members of the Hannibal cross country team introduce themselves during Meet the Pirates day at Porter Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 13.

 Mathew Kirby/MKirbyphotography.com

PALMYRA, Mo. -- Both Hannibal High School teams came away with team wins in the Palmyra Invitational at Flower City Park on Saturday morning.

On the girls side, Hannibal won with a team score of 43. Kirksville was second at 57, Clark County was third at 71, Monroe City was fourth at 71 and Mark Twain was fifth at 93. Clark County beat out Monroe City on a tiebreaker.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.