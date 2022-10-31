CHESTERFIELD, Mo. -- Four Hannibal runners earned All-District honors during the Class 4 District 3 cross country meet on Saturday at Parkway Central High School.
The Hannibal girls finished ninth overall as a team, while the boys team placed sixth.
Junior Jocelyn Dorsey was the lone qualifier on the girls team, placing 18th with a time of 21:46.80.
Freshman Jordan Puterbaugh placed 34th with a time of 22:45.92, while sophomore Ava Bonvillian placed 42nd with a time of 23:07.33.
Other finishes for the Hannibal girls team included freshman Matilynn Harvey placing 65th at 24:20.86, freshman Piper Berhorst placing 73rd at 25:08.36, senior Katie Locke placing 90th at 28:22.75 and sophomore Riah Wigfall placing 93rd at 29:17.94.
Senior Cameron Nichols led the way for the boys team with a 18th-place finish with a time of 17:56.44.
Senior Eli Hess punched his ticket to state with a 20th-place finish at at time of 18:05.88.
Sophomore David Munger placed 25th with a time of 18:08.08 to give the boys team its third state qualifier.
Other finishes for the Hannibal boys team included freshman Jonas Thompson placing ninth at 19:24.25, junior Sam Schisler placing 63rd at 19:47.58, freshman Tanner Allen placing 81st at 20:39.20 and freshman Gage Akright placing 87th at 21:15.54.
Hannibal will compete in the Class 4 state cross country meet at Gans Creek Course on Saturday, Nov. 5.
