HXC.jpg

The 2022 Hannibal cross country team. Front row left to right: Jocelyn Dorsey, Jordan Puterbaugh, Ava Bonvillian, Riah Wigfall, Matti Harvey and Katie Locke. Middle row: Manager Colin Coniglio. Back row: Josh Jaworski, Jace Miller, David Lightle, Eli Hess, Cameron Nichols, Matt Septer, Gage Akright, David Munger, Jonas Thompson and Tanner Allen. Not pictured: Sam Schisler and Piper Berhorst.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. -- Four Hannibal runners earned All-District honors during the Class 4 District 3 cross country meet on Saturday at Parkway Central High School.

The Hannibal girls finished ninth overall as a team, while the boys team placed sixth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.