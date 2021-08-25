Hannibal cross country looking to make some noise

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal enters the cross country season with a small group of dedicated runners looking to make strides in its first season under new head coach Jim Coniglio.
Coniglio takes over for longtime head coach Charlie Newland, who retired after the 2020 season.
Coniglio said he wants to carry on the tradition set by his predecessors at Hannibal, including Newland and legendary cross country coach Frank Lemons.
“Charlie and I have been friends for a long time and this is my first year as a head cross country coach,” Coniglio said. “But I’ve been coaching for 20 years, so I feel comfortable. When I was at Highland High School previously, I was a football and track coach.”
One difference under Coniglio is that he joined the team for runs on occasion.
Hannibal senior Sam Hirner said the biggest change was the difference in coaching styles between Coniglio and Newland.
“I think all together, it’s been pretty smooth,” Hirner said. “There’s only so many ways you can coach cross country and I think they are both really good coaches. They try to push us, but they also want to make this a good atmosphere.”
Hirner has been a team captain and one of the few seniors on the team this year. He plans to help the younger runners on the team like the seniors did when he was a freshman.
“For the past couple of years, we’ve had a pretty young team, so we haven’t been as competitive as we had been in prior years,” Hirner said. “I think we’ve got a really good team. I think that we might be able to make some noise in conference.”
Other key runners on the boys team includes junior Cameron Nichols, senior Gabe Williams, junior Eli Hess, sophomore Sam Schisler and sophomore Jace Miller. Freshman Matt Septer looks to be a rising runner for Hannibal.
“Cameron and Eli are going to be pretty good,” Coniglio said. “They are super competitive and after them there’s kind of mix of a bunch of kids that are going to make each other better. I’m hoping we can do something in conference.”
The girls team will be unable to field a full team with only four runners on the roster.
Junior Katie Locke will be looked upon as the leader on the girls side. Locke and dual-sport sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey have tried to set an example at practices for the two freshmen runners, Ava Bonvillian and Lauren Munzlinger.
“We’ve been doing a lot of tempo runs and long runs to prepare us for changing our pace during races,” Locke said. “(Working on) where we need to change pace and when we need to get it going and need to be prepared for different things during races.”
Coniglio said he would like to increase the numbers on the girls side.
“I think the No. 1 thing to do that is reaching out to younger kids throughout the school year, maybe kids that aren’t involved in a fall sport,” Coniglio said. “There is going to be success. A couple of the girls are freshmen and are improving week by week. I’m excited for Lauren and Ava.”
With Dorsey also playing volleyball, Hannibal will sometimes only suit up three runners for the girls’ races.
Locke has been focused on staying in shape year-round, also participating in track and running during the summer.
“(My goal) is just to get better in every race and improve upon my time,” Locke said. “Just for everyone to feel good after they race.”
During August practices, runners have ran a combination of different distances.
“We’ve just been maintaining a pretty regular schedule,” Hirner said. “A couple of times a week, we do speed workouts and the rest of the time we go for distance and time to try to build up that endurance. You can build up endurance or you can build up speed, but you have to do both in order to be competitive.”
2021 Schedule
Aug. 31 — at Salisbury
Sept. 3 — at Mexico Invitational
Sept. 11 — at Palmyra Cross Country Invite
Sept. 14 — at Quincy Notre Dame
Sept. 18 — at Fulton Invitational
Sept. 25 — at Hickman
Oct. 2 — at Quincy
Oct. 9 — Frank Lemons Invitational (home)
Oct. 16 — at Kirksville
Oct. 22 — at Bowling Green Invitational