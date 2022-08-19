HANNIBAL -- Hannibal enters the 2022 cross country season with increased numbers and optimism from its runners.
"I think the kids do a great job of during the school day of just talking to kids about running," said Hannibal head coach Jim Coniglio. "It's hard. I've coached a lot of different things and in my opinion this is by far one of the most difficult and toughest sports to recruit for."
The runners themselves have been the biggest recruiters for cross country.
"That's been my coaching philosophy for a long time," Coniglio said. "Come out and try it and if you don't like it and are not having fun, you don't have to do it. If you do stay out, it's a great thing (because) cross country is not just competitions every week and running to improve your times, it's something you can do your whole life."
Another big recruitment tool was the success that the boys team had last season, winning the North Central Missouri Conference championship.
The boys team will look to senior Cameron Nichols and junior Eli Hess to lead the way.
"I would like to see the team as a whole get a lot better," Nichols said. "We have a bunch of young guys coming out this year and I think we have the potential to be really good. We are going to have to put in a lot of work, but I think that towards the end of the year at the bigger meets we will do pretty well."
Both Hess and Nichols qualified for state as individual runners last year. Nichols placed 73rd and Hess placed 85th at state.
"Time-wise, I would like to break 17 minutes," Nichols said. "I would like to see a lot more of the team to get to state."
Hannibal returns David Munger, Matt Septor, Sam Schisler, Jace Miller and David Lightle. Munger just missed qualifying for state last season.
A pair of freshmen have also been running well over the summer in Gage Akright and Jonas Thompson.
"We have a real young squad and they are real talented at such a young age," Hess said. "We've been working with them a lot and I think they are keeping up with us really well. We are going to have a good team, even though we are really young."
On the girls side, numbers have improved to a point where the girls can field a full team after being shorthanded the last couple of seasons.
Junior Jocelyn Dorsey has been working to take the new girls under her wing.
"I'm really excited about (the turnout)," Dorsey said. "Last year, we did not have enough people to compete as a team and now we do. That's something that's going to be new to me and I"m looking forward to it."
Dorsey has been showing the younger runners on the girls team how fun the sport is and how much hard work to put in to be successful.
"I want to try to make it to state this year, that's my main goal," Dorsey said. "Just improve overall. This is my second year running, so I'm still kind of new to it, but I'm looking forward to it."
Coniglio thinks the girls team can be successful this season.
"Even though that most of our girls squad is young, I told them last week if they put the work in they could push for a conference championship," Coniglio said.
Most of the team spent the summer training for the fall cross country season.
"We had optional workouts ever since school got out on Mondays," Hess said. "A lot of these guys have been coming out here and running every day. So even though practice started last week, we got a lot of work in over the summer and it helps people prepare."
Sept. 24 -- at Gans Creek in Columbia
Oct. 8 -- Frank Lemons Invitational
Oct. 15 -- North Central Missouri Conference Meet
Oct. 21 -- at Bowling Green
