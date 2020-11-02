WASHINGTON, Mo. -- The Hannibal boys cross country team finished seventh at the district meet in Washington on Saturday.
"We had a very young squad this year," said Hannibal cross country coach Charlie Newland. "The boys gained a lot of experience and hopefully will be able to build off of this year and have more success in the years to come."
Eli Hess was the top finisher for Hannibal, finishing 31st overall with a time of 21:04.
Gavin Morawitz was 40th at 21:53, Reign Creech was 41st at 22:05, David Lightle was 53rd at 24:00, Gabe Glenn was 54th at 24:06 and Sam Schisler was 55th at 24:11.
"We have three seniors that will be leaving the program," Newland said. "Gavin Morawitz was a good leader to the younger kids and his quiet leadership will be missed."
On the girls side, Andrew Bryant was 38th at 28:36 and Alexia Gonzalez was 40th at 29:42.
"Our two senior girls, Alexia Gonzalez and Andrew Bryant, have been with us for four years," Newland said. "It was an honor being their coach."