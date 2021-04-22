HANNIBAL -- Hannibal hosted track and field relays with Bowling Green, Mexico and Quincy on a unseasonably cold day on Wednesday at Porter Stadium.
Hannibal track head coach Jeff Gschwender said the coaching staff was happy with the way his team competed.
"Some of the performances weren't the best, but the conditions were pretty bad and our athletes showed some toughness working through it and competing well," Gschwender said. "It turned out to be a small meet, with some schools dropping out and others entering very few of their athletes. Our kids ran hard even on the events where they were the only ones, and that shows that they are just working to get better."
Pirates freshman Aneyas Williams had a big day, winning the boys 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash and long jump.
Right behind Williams in the sprint events was Sheldon Bergheger, who placed second in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash.
Hannibal sophomore Cameron Nichols won the boys 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run. Eli Hess came out on top in the 800-meter run.
Pirates sophomore DaeShon Glasgow won the boys 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, high jump and triple jump.
Rounding out the boys winners were Chad Culp winning the pole vault and Trenton Cowden winning the javelin.
Hannibal sophomore Nora Hark won the girls javelin, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
Pirates freshman Jocelyn Dorsey won both the girls 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run.
Hannibal freshman Danica Vohs won the girls 100-meter dash and triple jump.
Rounding out the girls winners were Madelyn Johnson winning the shot put, Olivia Mears winning the discus, Katie Locke winning the pole vault, Jorie Thompson winning the long jump and Kameil Crane winning the 200-meter dash.
"It was a solid workout for our freshmen and sophomores," Gschwender said. "With the success we had in many events, it just shows that the future of Hannibal track looks bright and the coaching staff is excited about them for years to come."
Up next for Hannibal is the varsity relays at Troy Buchanan High School on Tuesday, with start time at 4 p.m.