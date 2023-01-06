HANNIBAL -- It took a strong fourth quarter, but Hannibal came away with a 48-41 win over North Central Missouri Conference opponent Marshall on Friday night at Korf Gymnasium.
It very nearly was an upset loss until Hannibal put up 21 points in the fourth quarter.
"I told the boys that shows a lot of grit by not ever quitting," said Hannibal head coach Marty Hull. "By making that comeback, we scored 21 points and they scored 11. That was pretty awesome."
Hannibal raced out to an 8-0 start before its offense started sputtering.
By the end of the first quarter, Hannibal held a 11-7 lead over Marshall.
The game tightened up even more during the second quarter, with Marshall taking a brief 12-11 lead.
A 3-pointer by Pirates junior Mason Hull regained the lead, and Hannibal quickly added to it with another 3-pointer from junior Brody Douglas.
However, Marshall inched closer and Hannibal would only hold a slim 20-19 lead at halftime.
By the end of the third quarter, Marshall took a 30-27 lead.
"That's high school basketball right there," Hull said. "They always get comfortable and think it's going to be an easy game. It's never easy for any game anymore. All the teams are decent. I don't care if Marshall is 0-8. They are a good team, they are well-coached and they do a lot of things well. We let up thinking we were going to blow them out."
Although Marshall took a six-point lead during the fourth quarter, Hannibal was able to rally back with a bucket and a 3-pointer from senior Dae'Shon Glasgow that narrowed the Owls lead to just one point.
Soon after, Hull knocked down a shot to give Hannibal a 42-41 lead with 2:07 remaining in the fourth quarter. Hull finished the game with 10 points.
Hannibal switched up its offense during the fourth quarter.
"It shows the boys IQ they can run it without practicing," Hull said. "We ran a couple of plays late where Coach (Josh) Pickett and I saw the zone doing several things, and we ran an old college play that Coach Pickett ran at HLG. I'm pretty proud of the boys for figuring it out without practicing it."
Pirates senior Haden Robertson helped seal the deal at the free throw line, going 5-for-6 in the fourth quarter. Robertson also finished with a team-high six rebounds, and scored seven points.
Glasgow also hit some key shots, scoring 12 points total in the fourth quarter to help lead Hannibal's comeback. Glasgow finished with a team-high 17 points and four boards.
Marshall junior Stephen Caviness led the Owls in scoring with 14 points, while senior Logan Alspach added 10 points.
Hannibal (5-7) will play at Monroe City (2-6) in its next game at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
"I know their best player," Hull said. "I've coached him since he's been in first grade and he's played on my travel team with my son and a lot of our players now. They've got some good pieces around him. Brock (Edris) is a great coach, so they are going to be a good team and ready for us."
