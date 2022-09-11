TROY, Mo. -- Trying to overcome a three-touchdown effort and dealing with an hour and a half lightning delay is a tall order under any circumstances, especially against a Troy team that is coming off a Class 6 semifinal appearance that returned most of its key players.
Momentum was shifting Hannibal's direction during the fourth quarter as the team fought back into the game, but the Pirates comeback dreams ended when Waylon Anders was sacked on a fourth down on the Troy 33-yard line.
Troy was then able to secure a 42-40 win at John R. Lawrence Sports Complex.
"We've got a lot of guts," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "It showed right there. Our kids came out and they are competitors. Our group handles adversity better than probably any group that I've ever coached."
Saturday's loss to Troy is a matter of what could had been for Hannibal.
A missed extra point kick in the first quarter and two botched two-point conversions in the fourth quarter made all the difference in the final score for Hannibal.
On top of that, Hannibal committed three turnovers, had coverage failures in special teams and had calls go against them on the field.
"We made too many mistakes," Gschwender said. "That's it. You can't make mistakes against a good team."
There was a lot that went right as well, with junior Aneyas Williams having another big game. He had 26 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns, as well as four catches for 35 yards.
The Trojans came out firing in their opening possession. Quarterback Charos Sutton threw a 45-yard strike to Shane Hopmann, which was later followed by a 12-yard touchdown run by Nick Bova.
Williams returned a kickoff 64 yards to Troy's 29-yard line. However, Troy linebacker Brett Smith would recover a fumble by Markahl Humphrey to stifle the Pirates opening drive.
Sutton connected with Lebron Mathews for a 58-yard touchdown pass to give the Trojans a 14-0 lead after an extra point kick.
Williams did all he could to keep the next Pirates drive alive, converting on a fourth down fake punt and stripping away an interception by a Troy defender to keep possession in Hannibal's hands.
Soon after, Humphrey punched in a nine-yard touchdown run to narrow Troy's lead to 14-6.
Humphrey then intercepted a pass by Sutton to end Troy's next drive.
After a 31-yard pass from Anders to tight end Kane Wilson, Hannibal found itself in the red zone. It set up a one-yard touchdown run by Williams, which tied the score at 14-14 after a two-point run by Anders.
Bova ran in a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown with just under two minutes remaining in the first half to give Troy a 21-14 lead after an extra point kick.
The Trojans were able to get one more score before halftime when Smith ran in a one-yard touchdown that gave Troy a 28-14 lead after an extra point kick.
Sutton broke off on a 24-yard touchdown run on a fourth down attempt in Troy's first second half possession, putting the Trojans up three touchdowns.
"A couple of things went wrong," Gschwender said. "A big punt return. Two times they get touchdowns because or cornerback falls down and another time because our cornerback takes a bad turn step. One call here or there completely changed the outcome of the game as well."
Instead of folding, Hannibal struck back right away with an 80-yard touchdown run by Williams to narrow Troy's lead to 35-21.
Hannibal opened up the fourth quarter with a 53-yard touchdown pass from Anders to Humphrey, which would narrow Troy's lead to just a touchdown.
Humphrey finished the game with 18 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown, and five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown as Hannibal's second option.
Troy answered right back when Sutton threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Lollar to regain the Trojans' two-score lead.
Williams broke free for a 42-yard touchdown run in the fourth play of Hannibal's next possession, but was unable to convert on a two-point conversion.
Hannibal went with an onside kick that was recovered by Ashton Watts.
"Our kids build on energy on both sides of the ball,"Gschwender said. "When something happens, they really build on making sure that we are staying on top. Making sure that we are making things happen that they know needs to be done."
The Pirates then drove down the field with Williams punching in his fourth touchdown off a 15-yard run. However, the two-point conversion once again failed.
Watts then forced Sutton to fumble in Troy's next possession, which was recovered by Wilson and giving Hannibal new life.
The new life lasted nine plays and 26 yards, but Hannibal was unable to break through in the final minutes for a game-winning touchdown.
Hannibal (1-2) will play on the road against Fulton (1-2) in its next game on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
The Pirates plan on working on improving its technique and discipline at practice this week.
"Really it's a case of if we clean up our game, we are tough to beat," Gschwender said.
