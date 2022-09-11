TROY, Mo. -- Trying to overcome a three-touchdown effort and dealing with an hour and a half lightning delay is a tall order under any circumstances, especially against a Troy team that is coming off a Class 6 semifinal appearance that returned most of its key players.

Momentum was shifting Hannibal's direction during the fourth quarter as the team fought back into the game, but the Pirates comeback dreams ended when Waylon Anders was sacked on a fourth down on the Troy 33-yard line.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.