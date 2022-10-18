HVB.jpg

File photo of Hannibal libero Lexi Wheelan (6) digging the ball during the Pirates game against Illini West Monday, Oct. 10 at Korf Gymnasium in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Hannibal ends the regular season with an exclamation mark, defeating Kirksville on the road on Tuesday night.

The Lady Pirates won in three straight sets -- 25-21, 25-12, 25-15.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.