KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Hannibal ends the regular season with an exclamation mark, defeating Kirksville on the road on Tuesday night.
The Lady Pirates won in three straight sets -- 25-21, 25-12, 25-15.
Hannibal finishes the regular season 8-0 against North Central Missouri Conference opponents on its way to a 12th straight conference title.
Senior setter Nora Hark had eight kills, 11 assists and six digs.
Sophomore outside hitter Abbie Martin had seven kills, seven digs and one block.
Junior middle blocker Courtney Locke eight kills and one block.
Junior setter Ashlyn Hess had 20 assists and 10 digs.
Sophomore outside hitter Mariah Mayfield had three kills and 16 digs.
Sophomore middle blocker Emilia Bates had eight kills, junior libero Lexi Wheelan had 12 digs and sophomore middle hitter Mia Ebers had four kills.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets (25-17, 25-20). Malia Stolte had four kills, four digs, seven assists and five aces.
Hannibal (19-10-1) will play Ft. Zumwalt East (6-22) in the first round of the Class 4 District 4 Tournament on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at Ft. Zumwalt East High School.
