HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Pirates entered Friday night’s contest against the Marshall Owls at Porter Stadium ready to win back the conference title entering play 7-0 with a 4-0 in conference record.
Hannibal did just that, defeating Marshall 55-0 in a complete domination.
It took only three plays to find the end zone, with Aneyas Williams rushing in a 11-yard touchdown to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead.
Hannibal offense would continue to thrive in their next possession. After several carries by AJ Thomas, Williams ran in his second touchdown, a five-yarder to gie the Pirates a 14-0 lead.
The Owls offense would get something going with several big runs by Isaac Jackson, but Williams would force a fumble on a run and Clubine would recover for the Pirates on their own 16-yard line.
Watson would then connect with Daquan Powell on a 23-yard pass to start a drive. The Pirates would take several plays to eventually find the end zone on a one-yard touchdown run by Thomas to give the Pirates a 21-0 lead.
The Pirates would take no time on their first possession in the second quarter to find the endzone with 2 plays and 30 yards. Williams would score ona 26-yard run, giving the Pirates a 28-0 lead.
Jack Parker would intercept a pass from Marshall quarterback Jaxson Case in the Owls next possession. Pirates would capitalize on this, with Watson connecting with Powell on an eight-yard touchdown pass to give the Pirates a 34-0 lead before the half.
“I think they took Daquan for granted out there and he made them pay a few times," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. “Daquan is a heck of a player and the thing I like about him is it’s not always a big play for him. He takes those gritty catches with slant routes through the field and he is perfectly fine with taking a pop and he is going to catch the ball. The kid can play.”
Hannibal’s offense and defense would dominate the third quarter to score three touchdowns and take a commanding lead against the Owls.
Thomas would score a touchdown. Then, Rommel Pinner would scoop up the ball on the seven-yard line and score. Tyler Hardy would also run in a 22 yard touchdown.
Thomas led in rushing with 118 yards on 18 carries and ran for two touchdowns. Williams had 86 yards with four carries and three touchdowns. Hardy had 31 yards with 3 attempts and one touchdown.
Watson was 6-for-14 passing for 92 yards and one touchdown. Powell had four receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown.
Kaiser Greenwell led the way on defense with seven tackles. Ashton Watts, Brady Zimmerman and Kane Wilson each had four tackles for the Pirates.
North Central Missouri Conference Champion Hannibal (8-0) will play a road game against Battle (4-2) to close out the regular season on Friday, Oct. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.