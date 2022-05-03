HANNIBAL — Hannibal won its second game in as many days at Clemens Park, defeating Clark County 6-4 on Tuesday.
Each one of Hannibal’s four seniors had a role in the Pirates win, with catcher Keaton Scott being a sparkplug at the leadoff spot and behind the plate.
Scott went 3-for-3 with a walk, three runs and two stolen bases.
“Same (approach) as every day,” Scott said. “Just taking (at bats). Swinging at balls in the strike zone, looking to drive balls into gaps and hit low line drives.”
Senior shortstop Aaris Stolte went 2-for-4 with two runs, a RBI, a stolen base and some good plays on defense.
Senior Tanner VanWinkle has been the Pirates No. 1 pitcher, but played at second base on Tuesday, going 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Senior center fielder Braysen Douglas walked and scored a run in the second inning.
“It’s amazing for our seniors to have the nights that they did at the plate,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “It’s just a good feeling that Senior Night ends with a win. We got to honor them and all of their sacrifices over the years. They are the reason why we are in the position we are this year.”
Hannibal twice struck back after Clark County tied the game to regain the lead on Tuesday.
It’s a response Hannibal has come to expect after rallying back on a 12-4 run since starting the season 1-6.
“You know, we had a 1-6 start and we came back after getting punched in the mouth,” Scott said. “Just like that game (today). We got punched in the mouth and battled through some adversity. That’s our team. We are scrappy and we just want to play and win ball games.”
Scott led off the Pirates first inning with a walk that was followed by a single by Stolte.
Kane Wilson then hit a two-RBI single that scored Scott and Stolte.
Stolte had an RBI single in the second inning that scored Douglas to put Hannibal up 3-0.
The Indians scored three runs in the third inning to tie the game, with Colin Hunziker, Koy Nixon and Drew Holsted scoring runs.
“Clark County is a good team and we knew that coming in,” Hatton said. “They’ve played some good games against some tough teams.”
The Pirates took the lead back in the fourth inning when VanWinkle singled to drive in Stolte.
Clark County tied it up again in the sixth inning when Nixon doubled to drive in Gabe Howe.
Wilson then hit the go-ahead RBI double in the bottom half of the sixth inning to score Scott, with VanWinkle driving him in on a groundout for an insurance run.
Wilson went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, stolen base, run and three RBIs.
“He’s been doing that for us all year,” Hatton said. “Especially hitting out of the 3-hole. That’s a tough spot to hit out of at the high school level.”
Alex Friday got the start for Hannibal and earned the win after going 5.2 innings with five strikeouts. He allowed four walks, two hits and three earned runs.
Wilson got the final four outs to get the save for Hannibal.
“I felt terrible when Alex got that third out in the sixth and I had that passed ball,” Scott said. “He was great all night and battled through some adversity. Kane came in and shut the door, and he’s did that all season.
Hannibal (14-10) will play at Macon (14-1) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Pirates will then in the Palmyra/QND Slam on Friday and Saturday. Hannibal will play Highland (0-11) on Friday and QND (20-2) and St. Charles (2-16) on Saturday.
“There are four games left (this week) and that’s what you want at this time of year is to be playing,” Hatton said. “We are going to be ready for them. We know Macon is very good. We are going to get their best and they are going to see our best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.