TROY, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with wins for both the boys and girls track and field teams at the Troy Buchanan Relays on Tuesday.
On the boys side, Hannibal won with a team score of 139, just beating out second-place Bowling Green at 136. Troy Buchanan was third at 125.5.
On the girls side, Hannibal won with a team score of 145.5. Timberland was second and Troy Buchanan was third.
12 different school competed in the Troy Buchanan Relays.
Pirates senior Dae'Shon Glasgow placed second in boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.48 and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.17. He also placed second in long jump at 6.35 meters and fourth in triple jump at 12.53 meters.
Pirates senior Sheldon Bergheger placed second in the 100-meter dash at 11.35, with sophomore teammate Chance Whiteside placing fourth. Bergheger also placed third in the 200-meter dash at 23.07.
Hannibal senior Eli Hess placed third in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:51.22.
Pirates senior Cameron Nichols placed second in the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 50.36.
Hannibal junior Dorian Turner placed second in the boys 200-meter dash at 22.77.
Pirates sophomore David Munger placed second in the boys 3,200-meter run at a time of 10:41.78.
Bobcats senior Marcus Starks won the boys high jump at a mark of 2.11 meters. He also placed third in 110-meter hurdles at 16.03 and fourth in long jump at 5.87 meters.
Bobcats sophomore Jace Eskew placed second behind Starks in the boys high jump at 1.83 meters.
Bowling Green junior Bleyne Bryant placed second in boys triple jump at 13.29 meters. Bryant also placed fourth in the 200-meter dash at 23.25.
Bowling Green junior Ben Chance won the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:30.20. He also placed third in the 800-meter run at 2:03.43.
Bobcats senior Devin Rue won the boys discus at a mark of 49.61 meters and placed second in boys shot put with a mark of 13.21 meters. Senior teammate Teddy Charlton placed third in discus at 42.46 meters.
Bowling Green won the boys 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:35.58, with Hannibal placing third.
Hannibal won the boys 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:30.75, edging Troy Buchanan and Bowling Green.
Hannibal placed second behind Troy Buchanan in the boys 4x100-meter relay at 43.76.
The Pirates won the boys 4x400-meter relay race with a time of 3:35.47.
Pirates junior Jocelyn Dorsey won the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:32.48. She also placed second in the 800-meter run at 2:22.89.
Hannibal senior Nora Hark won the girls javelin with a mark of 41.42 meters. She also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.68 and fourth in 100-meter hurdles at 16.92.
Pirates junior Kameil Crane placed second in girls javelin at a mark of 40.85 meters.
In the girls pole vault, Hannibal sophomore Emily Groth placed second at 2.59 meters and Katie Locke placed third.
Hannibal sophomore Jaylianna LaJoy placed second in the girls long jump at a mark of 4.76 meters and third in triple jump at a mark of 10.19 meters.
Bowling Green senior Andrea Korte placed third in girls discus at a mark of 37.29 meters.
Bobcats senior Grace Deters placed third in girls javelin at 38.35.
The Hannibal girls 4x200-meter relay team won with a time of 1:50.08.
Hannibal won the girls 4x100-meter relay with a time of 51.13.
Hannibal placed second in the girls 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:29.89.
Louisiana Meet Recap
Several area schools competed in the Louisiana Invitational on Tuesday, which also included Highland and Mark Twain.
Louisiana won the boys race with a team score of 107, edging the St. Louis Blue Knights by four points. Highland was third and Mark Twain was fourth.
Highland won the girls race with a team score of 122, edging Silex by four points. Louisiana was third and Mark Twain was fourth.
Mark Twain senior Lakoda Preston placed second in the boys 100-meter dash at 11.67. HE also won the long jump at 5.6 meters.
In the boys 200-meter dash, Tigers senior Lukas McLeod placed second at 24.40. Eli Tobin placed third and Evan Zumwalt placed fourth.
Tigers sophomore Sam Northcutt won the boys 800-meter run at a time of 2:05.21.
Mark Twain sophomore Coden Miller placed third in the boys 110-meter hurdles at 18.40.
Tigers sophomore Isaiah Austin placed second in boys discus at a mark of 31.91 meters.
The Mark Twain boys 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay teams won, while the 4x100 team placed second.
Highland freshman Chris Gaus won the boys 200-meter dash at 24.88 and placed second in the 100-meter dash at 11.99.
Highland had Charlie Evans place second in the boys 400-meter dash at 55.81, with teammate Kane Stegeman placing third at 56.55.
Cougars junior Ethan Clow won the boys 3,200-meter race at a time of 11:16.05.
Highland sophomore Lane Hinton placed second in the boys 300-meter hurdles at 46.71.
Cougars senior won both the boys discus (42.71) and shot put (15.53).
Highland placed second in the boys 4x800-meter relay race, while placing third in the other three relay races.
Mark Twain junior Madison Boleach won the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 27.65.
Tigers freshman Lucille Norton won the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:10.80.
Mark Twain senior Matera Ellis won the girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:03.45. She also placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run at 6:32.29.
Tigers freshman Emerson Oglesby placed second in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 15.67.
Mark Twain sophomore Sydney Miller placed second in the girls 800-meter run at a time of 2:40.23.
Tigers senior Madison Epperson won the girls shot put at a mark of 10.94 meters and placed fifth in discus.
The Mark Twain girls 4x800-meter relay team placed second, while the 4x400 and 4x100 teams placed fourth.
Highland freshman Chevie Sharpe won the girls 400-meter dash at a time of 1:00.83.
Cougars junior Kaycie Stahl won the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:13.44 and placed third in the 3,200-meter run at 14:16.33.
Highland senior Amelia Tasco placed second in the girls 100-meter dash at 13.93.
Cougars senior Ansley Bringer placed second in girls 300-meter hurdles at 53.70. She also placed fifth in triple jump.
Highland senior Payton Miller placed third in girls high jump at 1.4 meters.
Cougars freshman Addy Abell placed third in pole vault with a mark of 2.41 meters.
Highland junior Dallis Dare won the girls discus at a mark of 29.64 meters, while also placing second in shot put at 9.35 meters.
Cougars junior Olivia Ritterbusch placed third in girls javelin at a mark of 28.93 meters.
Highland had a clean sweep of girls relay races, placing first in all four of them.
