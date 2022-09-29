MARSHALL, Mo. -- Hannibal already had won the North Central Missouri Conference regular season championship prior to Wednesday's tournament at Marshall High School.
Now, Hannibal can add NCMC Tournament Champions to its list of accomplishments for the 2022 season.
A total of eight girls earned All-Conference selections, including Irelan Lomax, Brynn Burton, Lanie Privett, Olivia Rawlings, Aubrielle Krigbaum, Alana Lemon, Kasey DeStefane and Addison Sutton.
Lomax placed second in the No. 1 singles bracket
Hannibal had three outright winners in singles play -- Burton in the No. 2 bracket, Privett in the No. 3 bracket and Rawlings in the No. 4 bracket.
No. 5 Trinity Sutton and No. 6 Sophie Albright placed third in their brackets.
The Hannibal No. 1 doubles team of Willa Waelder and Abby Hickman placed second in their bracket.
Hannibal's No. 2 doubles team of Krigbaum and Lemon and No. 3 doubles team of DeStefane and Sutton won their brackets.
Hannibal (9-5) will compete in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament on Saturday at Ft. Zumwalt East High School.
In Saturday's district tournament, Lomax and Privett will compete in singles play. Burton and Sutton will be Hannibal's No. 1 doubles team, while Rawlings and Albright will be Hannibal's No. 2 doubles team.
