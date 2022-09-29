Hannibal tennis at conference.jpg

The Hannibal girls tennis team won the 2022 North Central Missouri Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Marshall High School. Earning All-Conference honors were Irelan Lomax, Brynn Burton, Lanie Privett, Olivia Rawlings, Alana Loman, Aubrielle Krigbaum, Kasey DeStefane and Addison Sutton.

 Contributed Photo

MARSHALL, Mo. -- Hannibal already had won the North Central Missouri Conference regular season championship prior to Wednesday's tournament at Marshall High School.

Now, Hannibal can add NCMC Tournament Champions to its list of accomplishments for the 2022 season.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.