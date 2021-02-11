MOBERLY, Mo. -- Hannibal canceled all Thursday athletic activities, including Thursday night's home basketball doubleheader against Moberly.
The Hannibal-Moberly home doubleheader will be rescheduled for next Wednesday, with game times to be announced later.
Hannibal has also postponed its home doubleheader against Marshall this Saturday to next Saturday. Game times will be announced at a later date.
Instead, the Hannibal boys basketball team will host Mexico on Saturday. Junior varsity will start play at 1 p.m., with varsity to follow.
Monday's home game between the Hannibal girls basketball team and Clark County has been canceled. No make up date has been announced.