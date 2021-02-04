HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School has canceled all after school activities and athletic events for Thursday due to weather conditions.
The cancellations include the Hannibal home girls swim meet, the Hannibal boys basketball home game against Mexico for both varsity and junior varsity.
No make up dates for these games have been announced yet.
The Hannibal girls and boys basketball teams are scheduled to play at Kirksville on Friday. The girls varsity game is at 6:45 p.m., and the boys varsity game is at 8:30 p.m.