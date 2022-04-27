TROY, Mo. -- Hannibal had a big day at the Troy Trojan Varsity Invitational on Tuesday, with the boys team placing first and the girls team placing third.
Hannibal junior Cameron Nichols won the boys 400-meter dash (51.12) and the 800-meter dash (2:05.50).
Pirates senior Kaiser Greenwell won the boys pole vault and placed seventh in the triple jump.
Hannibal sophomore Aneyas Williams placed second in the boys 200-meter dash (23.31) and sixth in the 400-meter dash (55.20).
Pirates junior Sheldon Bergheger placed third in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.57.
Hannibal junior Eli Hess placed fourth in the 800-meter run (2:11.16) and third in the 1,600-meter run (4:48.32).
Pirates junior Haden Robertson placed fifth in the boys long jump (18-04.75) and third in triple jump (41-05.25).
The Hannibal 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams placed first, while the 4x400 team placed second.
Hannibal senior Bailee Brown won the girls shot put (32-07.00).
Pirates sophomore Kameil Crane placed second in the girls javelin (118-06.50).
Hannibal sophomore Olivia Mears placed third in the girls discus (101-07.25)
In the girls pole vault, Hannibal had Katie Locke place second (8-11.00) adn Emily Groth place fifth (7-05.25).
Groth also placed third in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.02.
Pirates freshman Jayilianna LaJoy placed second in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.60.
Hannibal sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey placed second in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:33.46.
Pirates freshman Taegan Novel placed second in the girls high jump (4-09.75) and sophomore Danica Vohs placed fourth (32-03.00) in the triple jump.
Hannibal will host the Mark Twain/Becky Thatcher Relays on Friday, starting at 3:30 p.m.
