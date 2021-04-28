TROY, Mo. -- The Hannibal track and field team competed in the Troy Buchanan relay on Tuesday, with the boys team placing first and the girls team taking third.
"We were very pleased with how our athletes performed," said Hannibal track head coach Jeff Gschwender. "We are continuing to improve in most events and are coming up with some top level performances. Again, we had a few hiccups and left some points out there, but as a team we really pulled together and had a strong outing."
Pirates junior John Clubine won three events on the boys side, placing first in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the javelin.
Hannibal junior Kaiser Greenwell won the pole vault, and also placed fifth in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump.
Hannibal sophomore DaeShon Glasgow placed third in the 110-meter hurdles, fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and second in the triple jump.
Pirates senior Daylan Reading placed third in the high jump and fifth in the discus.
Pirates freshman Aneyas Williams placed third in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash.
Other notable individual performances on the boys side for Hannibal included Tyler Hardy placing fifth in the 100-meter dash, Sheldon Bergheger placing fifth in the 200-meter dash, Cameron Nichols placing fourth in the 800-meter run, Andrew Tweedy placing fourth in the high jump and Koen Ramage placing second in the javelin.
In the boys relay races, Hannibal placed second in the 4X200 and third in the 4X400 and 4X800.
On the girls side, Hannibal sophomore Nora Hark won the javelin. She also placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles and 10th in the 300-meter hurdles.
Hannibal freshman Jorie Thompson won the long jump. She also placed ninth in the 100-meter hurdles and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Hannibal finished in the top-two in the girls high jump, with Cami Bross winning the event and Jade Thomas placing second.
Hannibal junior Aliviah Williams placed second in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the triple jump.
Other notable performances on the Hannibal girls side included Jocelyn Dorsey placing fifth in the 800-meter run, Katie Locke placing sixth in the 1,600-meter run, Olivia Mears placing third in the discus, Emma Fountain placing third in the shot put and Bailee Brown placing fifth in the shot put.
In the girls relay races, Hannibal placed second in the 4X200, third in the 4X100 and fifth in the 4X400 and 4X800.
Hannibal will host the Mark Twain/Becky Thatcher Relays on Friday, with the first events starting at 3:30 p.m.