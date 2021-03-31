JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Hannibal track and field team traveled to the Jefferson City dual meet on Tuesday, with the boys team placing first and the girls team placing second.
Hannibal track head coach Jeff Gschwender said the coaching staff was happy with the athletes’ effort and competitiveness at the meet.
“They have worked hard, they are performing well and are showing outstanding enthusiasm for their teammates,” Gschwender said. “With the effort and attitude we are seeing at meets, it makes it extremely fun for us coaches to watch and be a part of. We could not be happier with the camaraderie and excitement our athletes are showing for each other.”
On the boys side, Hannibal finished with a team score of 88 and Jefferson City finished with a score of 62.
Freshman Aneyas WIlliams won the 100-meter dash, finished second in the 400-meter dash and placed third in the long jump.
Sophomore Cameron Nichols won the 3,200-meter race and placed second in the 1,600-meter race.
Junior John Clubine won the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the javelin throw.
Junior Kaiser Greenwell won the long jump, triple jump and pole vault.
Senior Daylan Reading won the high jump and placed second in the discus.
Sophomore DaeShon Glasgow placed second in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and triple jump. He also placed third in the high jump.
Senior Drew Tweedy placed third in the 400-meter dash and second in the high jump.
Sophomore Sheldon Bergheger placed second in the 200-meter dash, sophomore Eli Hess placed third in the 800-meter race, freshman Chad Culp placed third in the pole vault and senior Da’rell Perry placed second in the shot put.
The boys 4X100-meter relay team of Williams, Reading, Greenwell and Bergheger finished first. The boys 4X200-meter relay team of Reading, Clubine, Bergheger and AJ Thomas also placed first.
Jefferson City won the girls meet with a team score of 99, with Hannibal finishing second with 50 points.
Freshman Jocelyn Dorsey won the 800-meter race and teh 1,600-meter race.
Sophomore Nora Hark won the javelin throw, placed second in the 100-meter hurdles, third in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the triple jump.
Senior Cami Bross won the high jump, with junior Jade Thomas placing second in the event.
Freshman Kameil Crane placed second in the 200-meter dash and second in the javelin throw.
Junior Bailee Brown won the shot put, with junior Emma Fountain placing third in shot put. Freshman Olivia Mears placed third in the discus.
Other top finishers for Hannibal included junior Avion Scott placing second in the 400-meter dash, senior Alexia Gonzalez placed third in the 800-meter run, freshman Jorie Thompson placed second in the long jump, junior Aliviah Williams placed second in the triple jump and freshman Ann Wagner placed third in the javelin throw.
Hannibal will compete next on Tuesday when they host the Hannibal Relays against Fulton, starting at 4 p.m.