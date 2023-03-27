HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal boys tennis team won its third straight team match on Monday, defeating North Central Missouri Conference foe Mexico 9-0.
Hannibal senior Karson Westhoff defeated Mexico junior Brendan McKeown 11-10 in the No. 1 singles match.
Pirates senior Parker Terrill defeated Bulldogs senior Declan Gleeson 10-7 in the No. 2 singles match.
Hannibal senior Gabe Foster defeated Mexico sophomore Boston Davolt 10-3 in the No. 3 singles match.
Pirates senior A.J. Herrin defeated Bulldogs sophomore Camden Williams 10-2 in the No. 4 singles match.
Hannibal freshman Zane Lomax defeated Mexico senior Jackson Lamb 10-3 in the No. 5 singles match.
Pirates sophomore Jace Lee defeated Bulldogs senior Zeven Ruiz 10-1 in the No. 6 singles match.
Hannibal's duo of Westhoff and Terrill defeated Mexico's duo of McKeown and Gleeson 10-2 in the No. 1 doubles match.
Hannibal's duo of Foster and Herrin defeated Mexico's duo of Davolt and Williams 10-2 in the No. 2 doubles match.
Hannibal's duo of Lomax and Lee defeated Mexico's duo of Lamb and Ruiz 10-0 in the No. 3 doubles match.
Up next for Hannibal (3-0) is the Lindbergh Tournament at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
