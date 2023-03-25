HANNIBAL -- The start of the season could not have gone better for the Hannibal boys tennis team.
HANNIBAL -- The start of the season could not have gone better for the Hannibal boys tennis team.
The Pirates once again swept a North Central Missouri Conference rival, defeating Marshall 9-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Pirates senior Karson Westhoff defeated Marshall junior Erlan Jones 10-5 in the No. 1 singles match.
Hannibal senior Parker Terrill defeated Marshall junior Joseph Leavitt 10-7 in the No. 2 singles match.
Pirates senior Gabe Foster defeated Marshall junior Andrew Ybarra 10-5 in the No. 3 singles match.
Hannibal senior A.J. Herrin defeated Marshall junior Connor Slusher 10-0 in the No. 4 singles match.
Pirates freshman Zane Lomax defeated Marshall junior Hunter Vestal 10-1 in the No. 5 singles match.
Hannibal sophomore Jace Lee defeated Marshall sophomore Paul Benjamin 10-0 in the No. 6 singles match.
The Hannibal No. 1 doubles team of Westhoff and Terrill defeated the Owls No. 1 euo of Jones and Leavitt 10-3.
The Hannibal No. 2 doubles team of Foster and Herrin defeated the Owls No. 2 duo of Ybarra and Slusher 10-1.
The Hannibal No. 3 doubles team of Lomax and Lee defeated the Owls No. 3 duo of Vestal and Benjamin 10-5.
Hannibal (2-0) will host conference foe Mexico (0-1) in its next match at 4 p.m. on Monday.
