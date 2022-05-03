QUINCY, Ill. — The Hannibal boys tennis team fell to Quincy Notre Dame 7-2 on Tuesday.
Hannibal No. 1 Karson Westhoff and No. 2 Gabe Foster both fell in two sets.
Pirates No. 3 Parker Terrill split the first two sets against his QND opponent, then came back to win the tiebreaker 10-8.
Hannibal No. 4 A.J. Herrin and No. 5 Jace Lee split with their Raider opponents, only to lose their tiebreakers.
Pirates No. 6 Garrett Heaton lost his match in two sets.
Westhoff and Terrill fell to QND 10-0 in the No. 1 doubles match.
The Hannibal No. 2 doubles team of Foster and Herrin won their match 10-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.