KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with a sixth place finish against an nine-team field in the Independent League Championships at the Central Academy of Excellence on Tuesday.
Rockhurst won the meet, with Pembroke Hill placing second and St. Pius X placing third.
Hannibal sophomore Atticus Sternke came away with a pair of wins, placing first in the 50-yard free with a time of 22.14 and in the 100-yard free with a time of 47.75.
Pirates senior Dawson Behl won the 100-yard back with a time of 52.99. He also placed second in the 100-yard fly with a time of 52.26.
Hannibal junior Mahdi Behniaye won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.11. He also placed seventh in the 100-yard fly with a time of 57.83.
Pirates freshman Jack Briscoe placed 11th in the 200-yard free with a time fo 2:15.24.
The Hannibal 200-yard medley relay team of Behl, Behniaye, Sternke and junior Cody Allen placed first with a time of 1:46.31.
Hannibal will compete in the Class 1 state meet at St. Peters Rec-Plex from Nov. 11-12.
