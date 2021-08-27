Hannibal boys swimming looking to make waves

HANNIBAL — In just its second year in existence, the Hannibal boys swimming program is looking to be more competitive as the season approaches.
The Hannibal team has grown from just two swimmers last season to five swimmers for the 2021 season.
“From last season to this one, they are more energetic and excited,” said Hannibal head coach Mindy Prenger. “We have a few more swimmers that decided to join the team, so it’s definitely upped their role in what they are doing. They now have enough for relay team, which is really exciting.”
The Pirates will be led by juniors Dawson Behl and Gabe Foster, who were both part of the inaugural season in 2020.
Behl said it was nice to see the numbers for the boys swim team increase for 2021.
“For the team, (my goal) is taking everyone to state because that would be a great experience for all of us,” Behl said. “Especially the newer ones because they have never experienced that before. For me, it’s bettering myself and improving my times.”
New to the team this season are sophomore Mahdi Behniaye and freshmen Cody Allen and Atticus Sternke.
Prenger said Behl and Foster have helped the newer swimmers get acclimated to the team.
“(Behl and Foster) are the oldest ones on the team and have definitely showed them the ropes and told them how things run,” Prenger said. “Kind of helped them acclimate themselves from the YMCA side of swimming to the high school side because it’s a little different.”
In preseason practices at the YMCA of Hannibal, the swimmers have been not only working on their swimming, but bonding as a team.
“Right now, we are just working on conditioning to get back to that level of athleticism they need to be at in order to compete in the first meet on Saturday,” Prenger said. “They’ve done a really good job and the majority of them are also doing some YMCA practices to build that momentum up.”
Prenger is hoping that each swimmer can improve as the season goes on.
“Each time they are in the water, it’s about how they can progress forward at their own times,” Prenger said. “The big things that we talk about is that it’s not a race with the person next to you, it’s a race against where you were and where you want to be.”
Prenger said she was looking forward to the Interleague Championships in Kansas City because of the great competition there and thinks there will be a lot of quality teams Hannibal will face this season.
“We have a lot of invitationals this year, so that will be nice to get a wide variety of competition from a lot of St. Louis schools,” Prenger said. “We know that they always have a good showing at state, so we will see them early in the season, in the midseason and right before we go to state. It’s going to be really exciting for them.”
Hannibal has four home meets on the schedule this season, with a total of 14 meets.
One of the favorite pools for Behl to swim in is the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
“It’s one of the fastest pools we swim in,” Behl said. “It’s a great time there and a great pool. We always do really good there, so I’m looking forward to that.”
2021 Schedule
Aug. 28 — at Ft. Zumwalt West
Sept. 11 — at Ladue Horton Watkins
Sept. 14 — at Hazelwood East
Sept. 16 — at Missouri Military Academy
Sept. 23 — Holt
Sept. 25 — Hickman at Mizzou Aquatic Center
Oct. 2 — Ft. Zumwalt North at St. Peters Rec-Plex
Oct. 14 — Marshall and Missouri Military Academy
Oct. 16 — Tiger/Arbisi Invitational
Oct. 21 — Ft. Zumwalt South
Oct. 26 — at Westminster Christian
Oct. 27 — at West Central Classic
Oct. 28 — at Liberty Wentzville
Nov. 1-2 — Central Academy of Excellence