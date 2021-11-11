ST. PETERS, Mo. — In the first day of action in the Class 1 state boys swimming meet, Hannibal qualified for the final round in four events.
The Hannibal 200-free relay team placed 15th with a time of 1:33.23 to advance to the final round.
Dawson Behl qualified for the final round in two events. He placed 14th in the 100-free with a time of 49.48 and placed seveth in the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:00.82.
Atticus Sternke placed 15th in the 200-free to advance to the final round. He also placed 17th in the 100-free with a time of 49.75, but did not qualify for the final round.
The 200-medley relay team placed 17th overall with a time of 1:44.37, missing out on the final round.
Other Hannibal individual swimmers competing included Gabriel Foster placing 27th in the 100-fly with a time of 57.83 and Mahdi Behniaye placing 21st in the 200-IM with a time of 2:09.47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.