Swim team seniors.JPG

Hannibal boys swim coach LaRhonda Behl speaks to the crowd at the YMCA of Hannibal on senior day on Thursday with Garrett Heaton to her left and Dawson Behl to her right.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- With the season narrowing down, Hannibal celebrated senior day during its final home meet of the year on Thursday at the YMCA of Hannibal.

Seniors Dawson Behl and Garrett Heaton were recognized midway through Thursday's quad meet.

