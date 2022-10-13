HANNIBAL -- With the season narrowing down, Hannibal celebrated senior day during its final home meet of the year on Thursday at the YMCA of Hannibal.
Seniors Dawson Behl and Garrett Heaton were recognized midway through Thursday's quad meet.
Behl has qualified for the state meet on Nov. 11-12 for all of his events. He has been a longtime member of the Hannibal Hurricanes and is a three-time top-10 finisher at the high school swim meet.
Behl also participates in band and National Honors Society, having a 4.2 GPA.
"Dawson being the captain of the team, I think he's been a leader for all that he's done for the team because he's probably been the longest (tenured) swimmer that we have," said Hannibal swim coach LaRhonda Behl. "He's been a club swimmer since he was five-years-old, so he brings a lot of knowledge to the team ... and motivates the boys around him to be even better."
Heaton joined the team prior to his senior year and is new to the team this season.
Heaton also is part of band, National Honors Society, Student Council and the High School Musical.
"Garrett is just someone who has never saw before and has gotten in there and works hard and has done well," Coach Behl said. "I think the other swimmers see that and that motivates them."
Hannibal finished third in Thursday's quad meet, with Missouri Military Academy winning, Wentzville Holt taking second and Marshall placing fourth.
"I think we've done fine today," Coach Behl said. "We've got a couple who had to scratch because they have some injuries. They've done very well."
Behl came away with two wins on Thursday in the 100-yard fly (54.57) and 100-yard back (54.89).
Sophomore Atticus Sternke won the 100-yard breast with a time of 1:04.43.
Junior Mahdi Behniaye placed second in the 200-yard IM (2:16.99) and third in the 100-free (54.33).
Freshman Jack Briscoe won the 500-yard free with a time of 6:15.85 and placed sixth in the 100-yard breast with a time of 1:29.09.
Freshman Cody Allen placed sixth in the 50-free (26.85) and fourth in the 100-free (1:05.88).
Heaton placed seventh in the 50-free (31.15) and sixth in the 100-back (1:25.19).
The Pirates 400-yard free relay team of Behl, Behniaye, Allen and Kyrie Wilkerson won with a time of 4:17.17.
The Hannibal 200-yard medley of Heaton, Briscoe, Wilkerson and Behl placed third with a time of 2:12.05.
The Hannibal 200-yard free relay team of Behniaye, Allen, Wilkerson and Sternke placed second with a time of 1:44.35.
The first season for Behl as head coach has gone as well as she hoped.
"It's been good," Coach Behl said. "They've done very well with me as a new coach. They've hung in there with me and it's been good. If I could have coached at any time, it's a good year to do it with this group of boys."
Hannibal will compete in a meet against Smith-Cotton in its next meet on Saturday at Sedalia.
The Pirates will close out the regular season with a triangular meet in St. Charles on Thursday, Oct. 27 against Vianney and Westminster.
"We'll have practice on (Friday) and we will just keep doing what we are doing," Coach Behl said. "Keep getting in the water every day and practicing. Working hard and go out there and swim the best that we can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.