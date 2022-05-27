HANNIBAL — The Hannibal boys soccer team has released its 2022 season schedule.
The Pirates will play in the Mexico Jamboree on Friday, Aug. 19 prior to the season-opening Rolla Soccer Shootout on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The home opener will be on Wednesday, Sept. 7 against Quincy High School.
Hannibal will host a tournament from Friday, Sept. 9 through Saturday, Sept. 10.
The Pirates will host Kickin’ Cancer Night on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against Kirksville, and will host Senior Night on Thursday, Oct. 20 against Warrenton.
