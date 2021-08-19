HANNIBAL — Hannibal is coming off a Clarence Cannon Conference boys soccer championship and will have to defend that crown with a youthful roster and tougher competition within the conference.
The Pirates graduated 10 seniors from last year’s team that went 15-5 and enters the 2021 season with only one senior, defenseman Kolin Westhoff.
Westhoff feels that the team has plenty of underclassmen who can step up and fill these roles.
“This year is looking pretty promising,” Westhoff said. “With the freshmen class coming in, there’s some pretty strong kids on there. The junior class has some experience and they’re pretty good now. I’m the only senior, so I have to kind of step up and be the leader.”
Hannibal could start as many as two sophomores on defense and two freshmen in the midfield.
Pirates head coach Eric Hill said he feels that the team will be playing it’s best soccer toward later in the season.
“I think that this team is going to gel really well as the season goes on,” Hill said. “Our group of freshmen have played for a long time, so they are comfortable with each other. It’s going to take them a little while for them to get in the mix with everyone else. I liked what I seen so far.”
Hannibal will be counting on junior midfielder Drew Porter to be the main guy on offense this year after graduating Tristen Terrill and others.
“Drew is going to be a stud this year,” Hill said. “He’s been working really hard. We had a summer scrimmage down in Chillicothe and Drew just looked like a man amongst boys out there as far as being able to play and use his body to shield the ball and win it off defenders. He scored six or seven goals a night in two 35-minute scrimmages.”
Other key offensive players who will see time is junior midfielder DaeShon Glasgow, junior forward Sheldon Bergheger, junior midfielder Alex Friday and freshman Bode Rollins.
Defensively, Westhoff returns after serving as a team captain last season to help lead a young unit.
Hill said Westhoff is a natural leader who will be counted on for his play on the field and vocal leadership.
“The guys see that and recognize that Kolin steps up,” Hill said. “He’s one that leads by example. He’s our vocal leader out back. We have a couple of other good defenders, but they are younger players who aren’t as vocal.”
Junior goalkeeper Parker Terrill returns for his third season as starter, with the Pirates having three freshmen goalkeepers as backups.
Hill said it will be good for the freshmen goalkeepers to learn from Terrill’s approach to the game.
“Parker is not the most talkative guy out there in the field,” Hill said. “That’s one thing we want him to work on, but he covers a lot of space out there in the goal. Even though he’s not the tallest goalkeeper, he covers a lot of ground. He’s got a lot of reach.”
Terrill said he thinks Hannibal will grow as a team game by game.
“We’ve just been doing a lot of conditioning to try to get in shape (at practice),” Terrill said. “Just making sure that we know the basic stuff and fundamentals. We would like to win conference. We got a lot of younger players and only one senior, so we’ll just do the best that we can.”
Each summer practice has started off with a two-mile run.
“We’ve been hitting our miles and are running hard this year to stay in shape,” Westhoff said. “We have a deep bench that will keep the guys fresh (in games).”
2021 Schedule
Aug. 31 — Quincy Notre Dame
Sept. 2 — Kirksville
Sept. 3 — Elsberry with Silex
Sept. 6 — at Canton
Sept. 8 — at Quincy
Sept. 10-11 — Hannibal Pirate Tournament
Sept. 14 — Moberly
Sept. 16 — at Canton
Sept. 21 — at Mexico
Sept. 23 — Fulton
Sept. 25 — Marshall
Oct. 1-2 — Camdenton Tournament
Oct. 5 — at Kirksville
Oct. 11 — Capital City
Oct. 12 — at Moberly
Oct. 14 — Mexico
Oct. 18 — Chillicothe
Oct. 19 — at Fulton
Oct. 21 — at Warrenton
Oct. 23 — at Marshall
Oct. 26 — Troy Buchanan
Oct. 28 — at Hickman