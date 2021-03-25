MEXICO, Mo. — The Hannibal boys golf team opened up the 2021 season with a win at the Mexico meet on Wednesday.
Hannibal won the quad meet with a team score of 181, beating out Mexico, Louisiana and Centralia.
Pirates freshman Quinn Thomas won the event with a score of 37, which was one shot above par.
Other individual scores for Hannibal were Ashlin Sharkey with 47, Courtland Watson with 48, Tristen Terrill with 49 and Jack Parker with 49.
Hannibal also won the junior varsity match with a team score of 210. Kolin Westhoff won the JV contest with at 49. Jack Kirb was at 56, Cameron Niesen was at 52, Gage Bouyea was at 61 and Joey Worthington was at 53.
Hannibal will host a triangular meet on Monday with Clopton and Monroe City.