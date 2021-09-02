Hannibal bounces back with win over Kirksville

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal boys soccer team bounced back from a tough season-opening loss against QND to defeat Kirksville 8-0 at Veterans Soccer Complex on Thursday.
“It’s good to get a win and obviously with eight goals, it seems like we did really well,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “We did a good job of finishing. We played defense really well and had moments where we knocked the ball around well.”
The Pirates had six different players score goals, including two each from junior midfielder Alex Friday and freshman forward Bodie Rollins.
“We needed to come back like that after a loss,” Friday said. “It felt pretty good. I didn’t really have many (goals) last season and now I guess I’m coming around.”
Rollins was one of three freshmen to score their first varsity goals, joining midfielders Colton Dryden and Kevin Westhoff.
Hill credited the ability to sub in bench players for starters throughout the game in keeping his team fresh.
“There’s no reason for us this year with the subs we have for our midfield and forwards to be dead tired at the end of the game,” Hill said. “We want them to be to the point where they put everything they have into it, but we are able to have quality minutes from several guys on the bench.”
Friday also felt that the depth has been beneficial to the team.
“I think we will be pretty good going forward,” Friday said. “We’ve got some freshmen on the team, but we are stacked.”
Westhoff opened up the scoring early in the first half with a goal. Rollins put the Pirates up 2-0 midway through the first half.
Hannibal then scored three goals within the last 15 minutes of the first half, with Friday scoring his first goal, junior forward Drew Porter scoring on a penalty kick and Rolling netting his second goal.
Scoring in the second half where Dryden, Friday and sophomore defenseman Thomas Janes.
The Hannibal defense limited offensive opportunities for Kirksville and junior goalkeeper Parker Terrill recorded his first shutout of the season.
“Kirksville had a couple of opportunities,” Hill said. “They had one they should had put away and Parker made a nice save on it. It kind of carried over from the other night.”
Terrill made several saves during Thursday’s game on the few runs Kirksville had offensively.
“He’s still got some work to do and he knows that he can still get better,” Hill said. “But his reaction time is so good that when they have those (threats), he does a great job of snuffing them out.”
The Hannibal junior varsity team defeated Kirksville 3-0. Midfielder Maddox Tharp scored two goals and Kirksville knocked the other goal into their own net.
Hannibal (1-1) will hosts Elsberry with Silex on Friday at 5 p.m., which will be the Pirates’ third game in the past four nights.
“I plan to get a good night’s rest and come ready to play tomorrow,” Friday said.