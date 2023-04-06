Gracie Martin.jpg

Hannibal senior defender Gracie Martin kicks the ball during Wednesday's game against Quincy Notre Dame at Hannibal Veterans Soccer Complex. Martin scored her first career goal against Fulton on Thursday.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

FULTON, Mo. -- After a disappointing loss to Quincy Notre Dame on Wednesday, Hannibal came back strong on Thursday with a 8-0 win over North Central Conference foe Fulton.

Sophomore forward Abbie Martin scored four goals and had two assists.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.