CAIRO, Mo. -- The Hannibal baseball team defeated Northeast 12-4 in Cairo on Monday, giving the Pirates its third straight win.
Pirates starting pitcher Tanner VanWinkle earned the win after going five innings with six strikeouts and one earned run allowed. He also had a double and two RBIs.
Charlie Culp hit a three-run home run and was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Chance Lovett was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Kane Wilson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Drake Dudley had two hits, a double and two RBIs. Aaris Stolte had two hits and an RBI.
Hannibal (3-1) will play at Parkway North on Wednesday in the Pirates next game.