KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Hannibal defeated North Central Missouri Conference rival Kirksville 3-2 in Tuesday's road baseball game.
Pirates right-hander Alex Friday went six innings and allowed two runs to earn the win on the mound.
Kane Wilson had two hits, including a key two-RBI double. He also got the save after pitching a clean seventh inning.
Colton Dryden had an RBI single, while Cooper Scott and Ryan Ross both had a hit apiece.
Hannibal (6-8) will host Quincy (4-7) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
In five innings, Palmyra fell to Clark County 11-1 in a road baseball game on Tuesday.
Clark County capitalized on a Palmyra error and scored three runs in the first inning and the Panthers were unable to recover.
Panthers pitcher Ethan Tallman took the loss after going four innings with five strikeouts, while allowing two walks, six hits and six earned runs.
Gavin Greving went 2-for-2 for Palmyra, while Colby Cook went 1-for-2 with a run.
Palmyra (0-7) will host Monroe City (1-4) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Thursday, with Monroe City earning its first win on Tuesday.
Monroe City won its first game of the season on Tuesday, earning a 8-6 road win over Missouri Military Academy.
Panthers left-hander Ryan Moss got the win on the mound.
Carter Jones came in to get the save and was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and the plate.
Gage Woolen went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Monroe City (1-4) will play at Palmyra (0-7) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
