PALMYRA, Mo. -- The Hannibal baseball game against Palmyra at Flower City Park scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to rain.
No makeup date has been announced at this time.
Hannibal (12-10) will host Bowling Green on Monday at 5 p.m. in its next game.
Palmyra (6-8-1) will play at cluster at South Callaway on Saturday. The Panthers will face Blair Oaks (12-12) at 10 a.m. and South Callaway (11-10) at 2 p.m.
The Mark Twain and Monroe City game scheduled for Friday at the Monroe City Lions Club Field has also been canceled due to rain.
Mark Twain (5-5) will play at South Shelby (6-4) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.
Monroe City (4-7) will host Clark County (7-7) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.