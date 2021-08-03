Hannibal announces initial practice times for fall sports

HANNIBAL -- With the 2021-22 school year around the corner, Hannibal has released the initial practice schedule for fall sports programs.
Most high school sports will begin their practices on Monday, Aug. 9, with the exception of girls golf, which begins on Aug. 10.
Practice for the boys soccer team will begin on Aug. 9 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Sports Complex.
The boys swim team will begin practice on Aug. 9 at the YMCA of Hannibal from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Both cross country teams will begin practice on Aug. 9 at Porter Stadium at 6 a.m.
The football team will begin practice at Porter Stadium on Aug. 9 from 7 to 10 a.m.
Girls tennis will begin its practices on Aug. 9 from 3 to 4:45 p.m. at the middle school tennis courts.
Softball will begin its practices on Aug. 9 at Veterans Sports Complex at 7:30 to 10 a.m.
Volleyball will start its practice on Aug. 9 at Korf Gymnasium from 7 to 9 a.m.
The cheerleading squad will begin its practices on Aug. 9 from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at Porter Stadium.
The dance team will start practice on Aug. 9 at the Dance Cave from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.
The girls golf team will start practice on Aug. 10 at Norwoods Golf Course from 3 to 5 p.m.
All middle school sports teams will begin its practices on Monday, Aug. 16.
The middle school cross country team will practice from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the middle school gym.
The middle school football team will practice from 3 to 5 p.m. at the middle school football field.
The middle school softball team will practice from 8 to 10 a.m. behind Korf Gymnasium.
The middle school volleyball team will practice from 10 a.m. to noon at Korf Gymnasium.
The middle school cheerleading squad will practice from 8 to 10 a.m. at the middle school gym.
Students are asked to bring refillable water bottles to practice. Future practice times could vary depending on the heat and weather conditions.
For any questions, contact Clint Graham at the activities office at 573-221-3180.