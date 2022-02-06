WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- The Hannibal and Palmyra girls wrestling teams competed in the varsity district tournament at North Point High School over the weekend.
The highlight of the weekend was Palmyra freshman Elly Lorensen advancing to the state tournament.
Panthers sophomores Grace Fessenden and Anna Ragar competed in the district meet, but did not qualify for state.
Hannibal did not have any wrestlers qualify for the state tournament in the first season of the program's existence.
Pirates freshman Sidney Zimmerman had the best finish at 3-2.
Hannibal junior Ava Garnett went 2-2, freshman Riah Wigfall went 2-2 and sophomore Baylee Butler went 0-2.
Lorensen will compete in the state tournament from Feb. 17-19.
