Hannibal and Palmyra will begin participation in joint 7-on-7 scrimmages next Monday, hosting four of them in the month of June.
The first 7-on-7 scrimmage will be held at the Palmyra Football Stadium on Monday, June 6 at 6 p.m.
The second joint scrimmage will be held at Porter Stadium in Hannibal on Monday, June 13 at 6 p.m.
Palmyra will host the third scrimmage on Monday, June 20, while Hannibal will host the fourth scrimmage on Monday, June 27. Both times are at 6 p.m.
