JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Hannibal girls tennis team competed in the individual districts on Saturday, with Emma Haner coming home with All-District honors.
Haner was Hannibal's No. 1 singles player and finished in third place overall after playing four matches. Jaspreet Kandola lost her singles match to Ft. Zumwalt South.
The Hannibal doubles team of Irelan Lomax and Brooklyn Haye advanced to the second round, and were defeated by Fort Zumwalt South.
Hannibal's second doubles team of Gracie Martin and Lanie Privett were also defeated by a Fort Zumwalt South team.