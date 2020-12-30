HANNIBAL, Mo. — In what was described as a mutual agreement to move on, Quentin Hamner is resigning as the Hannibal head football coach and a physical education teacher at the high school, effective Jan. 31.
Hannibal Public Schools superintendent Susan Johnson and Hamner both confirmed the decision.
Because it is a personnel matter within the school district, neither provided additional information.
The vacant coaching position has been posted on job boards, and the school district is beginning to receive resumes. No timetable is in place, but Hannibal athletic director Clint Graham will lead a hiring team which likely will review applicants beginning in mid to late January.
It should be a desirable job considering the history of success and the wealth of underclass talent returning. In the past 25 seasons – 22 of those under the direction of Hall of Fame coach Mark St. Clair – the Pirates have enjoyed 23 winning seasons, 14 playoff appearances, two state semifinal appearances and one state title game appearance.
They went 8-3 last fall with a Class 4 state quarterfinal appearance and return second-team all-state all-purpose back Aneyas Williams, who will be a sophomore, along with first-team all-area selections in offensive lineman Caden Selle, defensive end Brady Zimmerman and safety Kaiser Greenwell.
Add in a 1,400-yard passer in quarterback Courtland Watson and linebacker Ashton Watts and the Pirates likely will be highly ranked at the start of next season.
Hamner recently completed two seasons in charge of the Pirates’ program, compiling a 15-8 record with one North Central Missouri Conference championship and one Class 4 district championship. Overall, Hamner has a 36-20 coaching record with previous stints at Clark County and Keokuk, Iowa. He also has 12 years coaching as an assistant at Clark County, Harrisonville, Park Hill and Staley.
However, the 39-year-old Clark County native’s off-the-field issues impacted both the beginning and end of the Pirates’ season.
Hamner initially was suspended Aug. 23 following an overnight arrest in Kahoka, Mo. According to an arrest report from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Hamner was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Aug. 22 for second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing.
Those charges were later dropped and Hamner was reinstated.
On Nov. 14, the day after the Pirates won a Class 4 district championship without Hamner on the sidelines, Johnson announced via a press release Hamner was being “placed on a paid leave of absence from all of his duties” while the district reviews a personnel matter.
“The district has received information that if proven true could impact Mr. Quentin Hamner’s employment, and although no determination has been made, a review is underway,” Johnson said in that press release.
Hamner was never reinstated and missed the state quarterfinal loss to MICDS.
The two signature moments from the 2020 season — the first victory over Jefferson City in more than 60 years and the district championship whitewashing of Moberly — occurred with Hamner suspended and Jason Noland serving as the acting head coach.
Noland, who is an assistant principal at the high school, isn’t expected to be in the pool of candidates, but offensive coordinator Jeff Gschwender and defensive coordinator Jamie Hoskins are viable candidates.