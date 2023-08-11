CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College men's soccer will have a familiar face on the sidelines.
First-year head coach Tyler Hamilton returns to his alma mater after playing for the Wildcats in the mid-2010s. He returns after six years of coaching at the high school level with Southwestern and Alton.
During Hamilton's playing days, the Wildcats reached the Heart of America Athletic Conference championship game in 2014.
Hamilton will be tasked with turning around a team that had a 5-11-2 record in 2022 and has not reached the postseason since 2018.
The Wildcats started off the 2022 season strong at 4-1, but only won one game after that point.
Culver-Stockton finished 1-9-2 within conference play last season.
Overall, the Wildcats return 24 players and bring in 18 newcomers.
The Wildcats return their top goal scorer from 2022, junior forward Ruben Reinertsen, who is from Kristiansand, Norway.
Also returning are a pair of sophmore midfielders -- Ethan Wilkinson-Felgate (Johannesburg, South Africa) and CJ Joyner (Live Oak, Florida).
Culver-Stockton graduated four-year starting defender Adam Fowler, as well as forward Austin Jones, while forward Julian Campos transferred.
The Wildcats will kick off the season at home on Saturday, Aug. 19, when they host Avila.
Homecoming will be held on Oct. 27, when Culver-Stockton hosts Grandview for the regular season finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.