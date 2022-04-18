PALMYRA, Mo. — Errors and walks doomed Palmyra’s chances against Hallsville on Monday at Flower City Park, with the Indians coming away with a 14-3 win.
Hallsville’s win ended a four-game streak where Palmyra either won or tied.
The Indians struck in the first inning when Adyen Lampkins singled to drive in A.J. Austene. Hallsville continued its two-out rally when Andrew Orscheln hit a two-RBI single to put the Indians up 3-0.
Palmyra started a two-out rally of its own in the bottom half of the first inning, started by a single from Adam Goodwin.
Goodwin would later score on an error and Ethan Tallman singled to drive in Alex Wilson to narrow Hallsville’s lead to 3-2.
After the first inning, Indians right-hander Ben Boyle settled in and would only allow one run for the remainder of the game.
Boyle pitched a complete game to earn the win with three strikeouts; while allowing eight hits, three walks and two earned runs.
Hallsville broke the game open in the third inning, starting with a solo home run by Austene to start the inning.
Later on in the top of the third, Boyle hit an inside-the-park home run that scored Cooper Rhoades, Orscheln and Andrew Kabrick, which gave Hallsville a 8-2 lead.
Tallman was taken out of the game after allowing a walk to lead off the fourth inning. He would finish with three innings with two strikeouts; allowing five hits, five walks and eight earned runs.
Tallmans would be relieved by Nolyn Richards, who pitched around the leadoff walk.
The Panthers scored their third and final run in the fourth inning when Goodwin hit a sacrifice fly to score Brayden Shannon.
The Indians tacked on another run in the fifth inning when Tyger Cobb singled to score Orscheln.
Hallsville scored another run in the sixth inning from a RBI single by Kabrick.
Two early errors and three walks led to a four-run Hallsville seventh inning, culminated by a three-RBI triple by Kabrick.
Richards would pitch four innings in relief with three strikeouts; while allowing three hits, four walks and four earned runs.
Palmyra (3-8-1) will play at Highland (0-6) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
