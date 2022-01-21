CANTON, Mo. -- Canton High School senior Kenzie Guilfoyle will be continuing her softball career in a familiar place.
Guilfoyle has signed a national letter-of-intent to attend Culver-Stockton College and be part of the Wildcats softball team. She is planning on majoring in pre-med.
"I loved the coach (Anjay Clark) and love the school," Guilfoyle said. "I just saw myself fitting in there well academically and in the softball program."
During her career at Canton, Guilfoyle has been a pitcher, outfielder and first baseman.
Canton softball head coach Kristyn Caldwell said Guilfoyle has had a tremendous impact on the team during her four seasons with the Lady Tigers.
"I think (Guilfoyle) is excited to stay local," Caldwell said. "(Culver-Stockton) has a good coach and hopefully she can help kick-start that program. I think she'll be a huge contributor and she's a very versatile player. Not only in the circle, but also with her bat. I think she will do very well there."
Earlier in Guilfoyle's high school career, she was Canton's starting center fielder.
Guilfoyle was the center fielder during the 2019 season when Canton finished 23-2 and advanced to the Class 1 state championship game before falling to Salisbury.
"My favorite memory is going to state my sophomore year," Guilfoyle said. "That was one of the best experiences that I ever had. It was a lot of fun."
Although Guilfoyle pitched prior to her senior year, she did not become Canton's primary starting pitcher until 2021.
Guilfoyle has a fastball, changeup, curveball, riseball and dropball in her pitching repertoire.
With those five pitches, Guilfoyle emerged as Canton's ace and helped pitch the Lady Tigers into the Class 1 state tournament.
Guilfoyle was part of a memorable pitcher's duel against La Plata's Olivia Coy in the opening round of the Class 1 state tournament on Oct. 20, 2021. She had a perfect game for 4.2 innings and had 15 strikeouts, but ultimately Canton fell 1-0 after not being able to break through offensively.
"The last game was probably the best I've ever seen her pitch," Caldwell said. "She was just locked in and focused. She did everything she could during that game. I couldn't ask more from her."
Guilfoyle also served as a leader for a young Canton squad that finished 19-5 as the only senior on the team.
Besides being a top-notch pitcher, Guilfoyle is also a strong hitter.
"She almost always makes contact," Caldwell said. "She hits the ball really hard so she's never going to make the fielders make an easy play. She has a great eye and can hit the faster pitchers pretty well."
Culver-Stockton finished the season with a 17-19 conference record and an 21-31 overall record last season.
Guilfoyle will join the team for the spring 2023 season.
"I'm really excited," Guilfoyle said. "I'm excited to meet the girls and I'm excited to keep playing in Canton."
