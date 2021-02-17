Gschwender era begins for Hannibal football

Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 4F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 4F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.