CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College announced it hired Greg Spohr as the men's golf head coach on Monday.
Spohr has spent his entire life in the sport of golf, starting as a four-year player with the Quincy High School golf team, where he served as a captain and placed in the top-20 at the Illinois state tournament.
In college, Spohr played for the University of Alabama golf team for four seasons. While at Alabama, he worked in the North River Yacht Club and the Hank Johnson PGA Professional Golf Digest Instruction schools under Bob Toski, Davis Love II, Peter Kostis, Jim Flick and Johnson.
Spohr still plays golf competitively, playing in qualifiers for the Illinois State Amateur, mid-amateur, senior amateur, as well as the USGA events in the Mid-Amateur and Senior Amateur.
In addition, Spohr played in the U.S. Senior Open qualifying rounds in 2013 and 2015, as well as the 3M Open qualifier on the PGA Champions Tour in 2014. Spohr won the Quincy Men's City Championship in 1984 and 1985.
Spohr graduated with a bachelor's degree in computer science, and is currently a senior systems support manager at Dot Foods in Mount Sterling, Ill.
