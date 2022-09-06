Spohr.jpg

Newly hired Culver-Stockton men's golf head coach Greg Spohr, who was announced as head coach on Monday.

 Contributed Photo

CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College announced it hired Greg Spohr as the men's golf head coach on Monday.

Spohr has spent his entire life in the sport of golf, starting as a four-year player with the Quincy High School golf team, where he served as a captain and placed in the top-20 at the Illinois state tournament.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.