Greenwell vaults to the top of the pack

HANNIBAL — Hannibal junior Kaiser Greenwell competed in three events at the Class 4 state track and field meet, but left his mark in pole vault.
Greenwell previously competed at the state meet as a freshman in 2019 and placed 14th overall in pole vault with a top height of 3.81 meters.
With the 2020 season being canceled, Greenwell would have to wait two years for another crack at state. As a junior, Greenwell won a medal in pole vault after placing third with a top height of 4.52 meters.
“I think I had a lot of adrenaline,” Greenwell said. “Coming in there (at the state meet), I was seeded fifth and ended up getting third. I had a lot of competition ... and that drove me to jump what I did.”
Greenwell said he spent a lot of time working on form and agility to prepare for late season competition.
“Coach (Jim) Coniglio is great with what he does,” Greenwell said. “He only coaches pole vault and has been doing it for awhile. He just goes to practice and knows everything about it.”
On the road to qualifying for the Class 4 state meet, Greenwell had won the pole vault at the conference meet at Hannibal on May 7, the district meet at Mexico on May 15 and the sectional meet at Montgomery County on May 22.
Hannibal track head coach Jeff Gschwender praised Greenwell for being a competitor.
“It doesn’t matter who steps out in front of him,” Gschwender said. “He’s going to find a way to compete and figure out a way to win.”
Greenwell also competed in the long jump and triple jump at the Class 4 state meet, making him the only Hannibal athlete to qualify for three state events.
To qualify for the state meet in the jumping events, Greenwell placed third in long jump and fourth in triple jump at the sectional meet. He also placed fourth in long jump and second in triple jump at the district meet.
“Kaiser is one of those guys we call a gamer,” Gschwender said. “He comes in and just knows what to put together to qualify for the next round or what to do to win. Really, we thought it was going to be a long shot for him to qualify for long jump and triple jump, but he came out and did exactly what he needed to do.”
Greenwell would place 11th in long jump at the state meet with a top jump of 6.29 meters, just missing out on a medal.
In the state triple jump, Greenwell placed 13th with a top jump of 12.64 meters.
Greenwell said he feels like he can grow in all three of these events and do even better at the state meet in his senior season.
“It was awesome,” Greenwell said. “I didn’t really expect to go (to state) for three events. I thought I would go for two events. It was good to go there and compete.”