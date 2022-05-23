MEXICO, Mo. — Hannibal had three individual winners and several state qualifiers after competing in the Class 4 Sectional 2 track and field meet on Monday.
The meet was moved to Monday after a thunderstorm delayed the originally scheduled date on Saturday.
Hannibal junior Nora Hark won the girls javelin with a top throw of 37.55, in her first attempt. She is coming off a fourth-place finish at state last year.
Hark also placed fourth in girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.16.
Hannibal junior Cameron Nichols won the boys 400-meter dash with a time of 50.69.
Nichols fell short of state in the boys 800-meter run, after placing sixth at 2:08.13.
Pirates senior Kaiser Greenwell won the boys pole vault, with a top mark of 3.90. He is coming off a third-place finish at state last year.
In the boys triple jump, Hannibal had two athletes near the top of the pack with junior Haden Robertson placing second (12.81) and Greenwell placing third (12.47).
Both Robertson and Greenwell also qualified for state in the boys long jump. Greenwell placed second with a top mark of 6.13, while Robertson placed fourth with a top mark of 6.04.
Pirates sophomore Aneyas Williams placed fourth in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 22.64.
Hannibal sophomore Olivia Mears placed second in the girls discus with a top throw of 32.40.
Pirates freshman Taegen Novel placed fourth in the girls high jump, with a top mark of 1.47.
Hannibal sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey came away with a pair of fourth-place finishes in girls races, completing the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:40.77 and the 800-meter run with a time of 2:32.27.
In the girls pole vault, Hannibal freshman Emily Groth placed second with a top mark of 2.82. Junior Katie Locke fell just short of state, placing fifth with a top mark of 2.52.
Hannibal had two runners race in the boys 100-meter dash, but were unable to get either to qualify for state. Williams placed fifth at 11.20 and junior Sheldon Bergheger placed seventh at 11.29.
The Pirates had two athletes compete in the boys discus, with senior Caden Selle seventh (34.32) and sophomore Noah Young placing eighth (33.59), falling short of qualifying for state.
Hannibal had two athletes race in the boys 110-meter hurdles, with sophomore Joseph Jurado (16.51) placing sixth and freshman Chance Whiteside placing seventh (17.36).
Hannibal sophomore Danica Vohs placed fifth in the girls triple jump with a top mark of 9.67, just falling short of making the state meet.
Pirates senior Bailee Brown placed sixth in the girls shot put with a top throw of 9.78, falling short of state.
Hannibal freshman Jay LaJoy placed seventh in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.36, falling short of state.
Pirates junior Eli Hess fell short of state in the boys 1,600-meter run, placing fifth with a time of 4:51.06.
Hannibal junior Markahl Humphrey placed seventh in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.21, falling short of state.
In the 3,200-meter run, Hannibal had two athletes that fell short of state. Freshman David Munger placed fifth with a time of 10:42.66 and senior Xavier Damotte placed seventh with a time of 11:07.86.
Hannibal won the boys 4x100-meter race with a time of 43.05.
Hannibal placed second in the boys 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:29.76.
The Pirates fell short in the boys 4x800-meter relay with a seventh place finish at 9:06.75.
Hannibal fell short in the boys 4x400-meter relay, placing eighth with a time of 3:42.
Hannibal placed seventh in the girls 4x800-meter relay with a time of 11:24.57, falling short of state.
In the girls 4x200-meter relay, Hannibal fell just short of state after placing fifth with a time of 1:50.45.
The Hannibal girls 4x100-meter relay team placed sixth with a time of 52.02, falling short of state.
Hannibal will compete in the Class 4 state track and field championships on Friday and Saturday.
