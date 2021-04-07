Greenwell and Hark win multiple events at Pirate Relays

HANNIBAL — Hannibal hosted Fulton in its first track and field meet at Porter Stadium this season on Tuesday, coming away with all but two wins.
Tuesday’s Pirate Relays was the first meet held in Hannibal in almost two years, with this year’s meet coming after a canceled 2020 season.
“I was very happy with the way our athletes competed,” said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. “Both boys and girls (teams) are continuing to improve which each meet.”
Sophomore Nora Hark and junior Kaiser Greenwell each won three events for Hannibal in Tuesday’s Pirate Relays.
Hark won the girls javelin throw, 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter dash. Greenwell won the boys pole vault, long jump and triple jump.
Sophomore DaeShon Glasgow won a pair of events on the boys side, the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles.
Other winners on the boys side included junior Brady Zimmerman in the shot put, senior Daylan Reading in the discus, freshman Koen Ramage in the javelin throw, freshman Aneyas Williams in the 100-meter dash, sophomore Cameron Nichols in the 400-meter dash, sophomore Eli Hess in the 800-meter run and sophomore Sheldon Bergheger in the 200-meter dash.
Junior Aliviah Williams won a pair of girls events, the triple jump and 200-meter dash.
Other winners on the girls side included junior Bailee Brown in the shot put, freshman Olivia Mears in the discus, sophomore Katherine Locke in the pole vault, junior Jade Thomas in the high jump, senior Sydney Hart in the long jump, senior Adrya Nichelson in the 100-meter dash and senior Andrew Bryant in the 800-meter race.
“As a coaching staff, we are starting to find the right spots for our athletes to be most successful,” Gschwender said. “With some of the bigger upcoming events, we should see those improvements take effect.”
Hannibal also won several team events. On the girls side, Hannibal came away with wins in the 4X800-meter relay, 4X200-meter relay, 4X100-meter relay and 4X400-meter relay. On the boys side, Hannibal won the 4X800-meter relay, 4X200-meter relay and 4X100-meter relay.
Up next for Hannibal is the Palmyra meet on Thursday at 4 p.m., which will have 10 other schools.