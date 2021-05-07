Greening scores four goals in Hannibal win

HANNIBAL — Hannibal girls soccer coach Eric Hill expected more celebration from his team at the conclusion of the Pirates victory on Friday.
The Pirates defeated Marshall 6-1, manhandling the Owls for the entire second half and securing a North Central Missouri Conference championship along the way. But, while the score was lopsided as-is, Hannibal converted on six of its 18 shots on goal and the players felt like they didn’t live up to their expectations.
“The gloomy looks on some of their faces were disappointing. I think they just felt like we didn’t play as well as we are capable of,” Hill said. “Whether the girls feel like they did it very well or not, I think that they did and that’s all we could ask for.”
Part of the frustration came down to how Marshall chose to defend the Pirates (15-5, 9-1 NCMC). The Owls kept nearly all of their players back in their defensive third and muddied the spacing for Hannibal forwards Bella Falconer and Sadie Stine.
At halftime the Pirates held a 2-1 advantage, but Hill and the coaching staff noticed opportunities for their defenders to aid the offensive side. Junior center back Katie Greening, who scored the second goal for the Pirates in he 35th minute, took advantage of the extra space in the back end and began to pelt Marshall goalkeeper Paige Klinge with shots.
Klinge was able to turn Greening away at first, but Greening used a penalty kick in the 53rd minute to get her second goal and kickstart a run of three goals in less than a minute to put Hannibal ahead 4-1.
“It was good that they could adjust and pick up on some of the things that we talked about at halftime and put that into play,” Hill said.
All of the defenders saw extra time with the ball because of Marshall’s tactic, which Hill actually thought benefitted his team with the postseason on the horizon.
“Even a girl like Lexi Wheelan, she had the ball at her feet a lot more tonight than she ever does in a game. You could see as the game went on, I felt like she was getting more and more comfortable in that scenario,” Hill said. “I think that’s going to be a good thing for us in the long run.”
Greening scored four goals off of 17 shots, by far the team lead, while senior midfielder Gracyn Harvey had the first goal in the 13th minute and senior midfielder Baylee Zeiger scored in the 78th minute off a steal in the box.
Falconer and Stine had their tries, too. Both forwards finished with eight shots on the evening and both had one-on-one looks with the keeper, but Klinge withstood multiple barrages and ended up with 12 saves.
“Their keeper played a heck of a game,” Hill said. “Her doing that kept them in it.”
The victory was the ninth straight conference win for Hannibal, and the Pirates have won 15 of their last 17 games since starting the season 0-3. Now Hannibal has just one regular season game left on the schedule, a home meeting with Southern Boone on Wednesday, before facing St. Francis Borgia in the Class 3 District 8 tournament opener on May 17.
“That’s going to be a good, hard-fought game and a great tune-up before districts,” Hill said of the game with the Eagles, who the Pirates beat 2-0 in their last meeting on April 17. “We got what we needed out of the night. We secured the conference championship, got the win and now we are ready to move on.”