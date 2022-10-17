Graver.jpg

File photo of Bowling Green junior Megan Graver (0) delivering a pitch during the Bobcats game against the Pirates on Monday, Sept. 12 in Hannibal.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- Behind a strong pitching performance by Megan Graver, Bowling Green defeated Fulton 3-1 in the Class 3 District 3 championship game on Saturday.

Graver pitched a complete game with 16 strikeouts, surpassing the 300-strikeout mark for the season.

