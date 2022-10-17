ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- Behind a strong pitching performance by Megan Graver, Bowling Green defeated Fulton 3-1 in the Class 3 District 3 championship game on Saturday.
Graver pitched a complete game with 16 strikeouts, surpassing the 300-strikeout mark for the season.
Grace Deters went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and RBI. Avery Gamm went 2-for-4 with a double, while Kaelynn Wommack went 1-for-3 with and got the go-ahead RBI.
The Lady Cats also defeated Mexico in the semifinals and Orchard Farm in the quarterfinals on its way to the district title.
Bowling Green (22-9) will play Father Tolton (25-11) at Columbia in the Class 3 state sectionals on Thursday at 5 p.m.
