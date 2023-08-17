BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- A talented group of softball players are looking to cement their name in Bowling Green history.
Bowling Green overcame a slow start to finish 24-10 and in third place in Class 3, narrowly missing out on the state championship game.
"We want to make it back to the Final Four and hopefully be state champs," said Bowling Green senior second baseman Avery Gamm. "We are going to work hard."
There's a sense of urgency with the senior class, who would like to join the 2017 and 2018 teams as state champions.
"We were so close (in 2022), so I feel like we are just eager to do better because this is our last year," said Bowling Green senior pitcher Megan Graver. "We don't have another year, so we're trying to win it all this year."
Graver's right arm will be key for Bowling Green's championship aspirations, who has committed to Columbia College.
Graver mowed down opposing lineups last season with the aid of her rise ball, compiling over 300 strikeouts.
"I'm hoping to use what I did last year and get better," Graver said. "Increase my amount of strikeouts that I had."
Bowling Green head coach Craig Smith said the team has a lot of confidence in Graver when she's in the circle.
"We call her the bulldog because not much gets to her," Smith said. "She puts the time in outside of the practice field. She throws with her dad in the basement on off-days, so she really puts in the work and works on her pitches."
Senior catcher Lily Bowen returns, who has developed a strong connection with Graver over the years similar to the Cardinals duo of Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.
"Megan is one of my best friends and we've been playing together since we were little," Bowen said. "So we definitely have the chemistry part of it down."
Graver said her and Bowen have good communication as a battery.
"We are best friends on and off the field, so that makes it so much better," Graver said. "Being able to have a connection to be able to tell her exactly what I'm wanting. She knows what to do."
Junior Sydney Charlton is the No. 2 pitcher for the Lady Cats and gives Graver a rest during tournaments and non-conference games.
Charlton is also Bowling Green's starting third baseman, who will be joined in the infield by junior shortstop Olivia Dawson, Gamm at second base and senior Delaney Feldmann at first base.
Niemeyer returns in left field and senior Clara Bailey returns to right field, with junior Brooke Hickerson stepping up in center field after the graduation of Grace Deters.
Karli Dean got some at bats as a freshman and will push for playing time as a sophomore.
"I think we have a pretty strong lineup," Niemeyer said. "We start out with (Dawson) at shortstop -- she's our slapper and our main bunter. She's really has a lot of speed and is our first batter in the lineup. We continue with Megan and Delaney, who's another left-handed hitter. Then, we get into our power hitters like Lily Bowen, Avery Gamm, Sydney Charlton and me."
Speed on the base paths is another weapon Bowling Green plans to make part of its offense.
"I think our girls are pretty skilled on baserunning," Niemeyer said. "We have a lot of speed and we go through our dynamic baserunning almost every day, so we have those scenarios down if it does come to happen."
Bowling Green feels good about its defense heading into the season.
"We have a good pitcher," Bowen said. "I think we'll be pretty good defensively because we work pretty good together. We've all been playing for awhile."
Graver also feels good about the defense behind her.
"They have my back 100%," Graver said. "I know if a ball gets hit, they have my back 110%. They're going to be going and getting that ball and making that out. I have 100% faith in them."
Bowling Green plays a tough schedule, which they feel will help them when the postseason arrives.
"We need to just continue what we are doing," Smith said. "We got a lot of girls with a lot of experience coming in her every day. It starts out here on the practice field and once we get to game time, just locking in and focusing in on what they need to do to win ball games."
That tough competition will start with the Troy Leadoff Classic, a 16-team tournament that will begin with the Lady Cats facing Battle.
"I'm excited to see how the Troy tournament goes, especially because its the start of our season," Bowen said. "We will see how good we are against other teams."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 25-26 -- Troy Leadoff Classic
Aug. 29 -- at Highland
Aug. 30 -- Mexico
Aug. 31 -- at Louisiana
Sept. 5 -- Elsberry
Sept. 6 -- Canton
Sept. 7 -- at Mark Twain
Sept. 11 -- Hannibal
Sept. 12 -- Montgomery County
Sept. 14 -- Palmyra
Sept. 16 -- at Liberty Wentzville
Sept. 19 -- Silex
Sept. 20 -- Capital City
Sept. 21 -- Van-Far
Sept. 23 -- Highland Cluster
Sept. 26 -- at Wright City
Sept. 28 -- Wellsville-Middletown
Oct. 2 -- at Warrenton
Oct. 3 -- at Clopton
Oct. 5 -- at North Callaway
Oct. 6 -- Troy Buchanan
Oct. 9 -- at Centralia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.