HANNIBAL — The first wrestling match held at Porter Stadium was going well for Hannibal until a slick mat altered plans for the Pirates and visiting Centralia.
Repeated delays to attempt to remedy the slick mat did not work and the two coaches and the official decided to move the remainder of the match to Korf Gymnasium midway through the varsity match.
Hannibal head coach Jacob Borgmeyer said the team was grateful for the support it had from the families and fans in the crowd for helping make a swift move from Porter Stadium to Korf Gymnasium.
“We had dads helping, we had fans helping and we had a bunch of people asking what they could do to help,” Borgmeyer said. “I think we moved from the football field to Korf and set up a brand new mat in about 15 minutes. For us to be able to do that and for the Centralia fans to be understanding about it was really cool.”
The Pirates entered Tuesday’s match with opens in the 113 and 195-pound weight classes, ceding 12 points to Centralia.
On the mat, rather it be at the football stadium or the gym, Centralia won seven matches compared to six for Hannibal. The Panthers would end up with a 48-32 win.
“The guys went out there and battled,” Borgmeyer said. “I was proud of them. I thought we wrestled well in all of our matches and (were) able to come out with some of them with a win.”
Hannibal opened up the meet with a win when Reign Creech defeated Centralia’s Bryson Dubes in the 106 match by fall to take a 6-0 lead.
After a Hannibal open in the 113 match, Centralia’s Brayden Dubes defeated Hannibal’s Jared Kilburn in the 120 match by fall to give the Panthers a 12-0 lead.
The Pirates responded by two straight wins in the 126 and 132 matches. Cody Culp defeated Centralia’s Gabe Maenner by fall, which was followed by a 15-0 win by Tristen Essig over Centralia’s Wyatt Bryson to regain the lead for Hannibal at 17-12.
“Reign, Cody and Tristen all came out and put up big points early,” Borgmeyer said. “Really dominated the whole time like I know they can.”
It would be the last lead for Hannibal, with Centralia winning the next two matches.
Centralia’s Wyatt Atkinson defeated Hannibal’s Peyton Elliot by fall in the 138 match.
The 145 match between Hannibal’s Koen Ramage and Centralia’s Kayden Atkinson started at Porter Stadium and ended at Korf Gymnasium. After it resumed, Atkinson won by fall.
In the 152 match, Hannibal’s Nathan Messina defeated Centralia’s Ethan Adams in a narrow 12-11 decision.
Centralia’s Brayden Shelton defeated Hannibal’s Lucas Hudson by fall in the 160 match.
Hannibal’s Trevor Wilson defeated Centralia’s Coulten Baker by fall in the 170 match to bring the Pirates within four points of the Panthers lead.
“Trevor came out and redeemed a loss he had last weekend,” Borgmeyer said. “He came out and looked really good on his feet to get one back under his belt before we have some tough competition this weekend.”
Centralia’s Dominick Lansche defeated Hannibal’s Ashton Braden by fall in the 182 match and the Pirates had an open in the 195 match, which put Centralia up 42-26.
Brady Zimmerman competed in his first match of the season for Hannibal and defeated Centralia’s Payton Mabrey by fall in the 220 match.
“(Zimmerman’s) had three practices since they finished up the state championship run in football,” Borgmeyer said. “For him to come out and get a win against a pretty decent opponent was a great start to his season.”
Centralia’s Seth Hasekamp defeated Hannibal’s Ryan Ross by fall in the 285 match to close out the meet.
Hannibal will compete in the Ft. Zumwalt East tournament with the girls wrestling on Friday and the boys on Saturday.
“There will be some good competition there,” Borgmeyer said. “I definitely think it will be time for some of our guys to come out of their shell and put up a lot of points.”
